Bob Marley: Live Forever

Airs, Thursday, February 23, 2017, at 8 p.m. This one-hour program features live music from and stories about his last concert. Songs recorded live at Pittsburgh's Stanley Theater in Sep 1980 include "Exodus," "Could You Be Loved," "Redemption Song," "No Woman, No Cry," "Jamming" and more. Rita, Damien and Rohan Marley are interviewed, as well as Marcia Griffiths, biographer Vivien Goldman, and Doug Gebhard - a former journalist who covered the 1980 Pittsburgh show and is now a priest. These interviews discuss the concert, Marley's philosophies and influential moments from his life. The show is produced by Joyride Media (Paul Chuffo and Joshua Jackson), who also brought you specials on other R&B and Jazz icons like Sly & The Family Stone, Gamble & Huff, Miles Davis, Nina Simone, Same Cooke and others. The host is John Langford