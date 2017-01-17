Bird Calls with Cliff Shackelford for January 17, 2017

Airs, Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 6 p.m. Once again ornithologist Cliff Shackelford, from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, will be on hand to take your questions about all our feathered friends on "Bird Calls" from Red River Radio. If you have a photo or the recorded sound of a bird that you'd like Cliff to research and identify for the show please send them to wbeckett@lsus.edu. We'll also post your photos and recorded sounds on our website after the show. Join us for Bird Calls and call in a 800-552-8502 with your questions.