WATCH LIVE: President Obama Gives Final White House Press Conference

With less than 48 hours left in the White House, President Obama is set to give his final press conference beginning at 2:15 p.m. ET.

One of the first questions Obama is likely to face is over his controversial decision to commute Chelsea Manning's 35-year prison sentence. The Army private was convicted of leaking secret military information to WikiLeaks.

He's also sure to be asked about GOP efforts to dismantle his signature health care law and peppered with questions about the coming transfer of power on Friday at noon to President-elect Donald Trump.

