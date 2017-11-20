Related Programs: 
Voter Turnout Less Than 13% For Nov. 18th Louisiana Election

LA VOTE RESULTS -  There was a state-wide election over the weekend in Louisiana …although based on voter turn-out,  it makes one wonder if people knew about it.  Less than 13 percent of all registered  voters  state-wide made it to the polls on Saturday.  The race was a run-off for Louisiana State Treasurer which was vacated when incumbent Republican John Kennedy was elected US Senator, defeating former Public Utilities Commissioner Foster Campbell last year.  

John Schroeder (R) Louisiana Treasurer-elect
Republican and former state representative John Schroder defeated Democrat and relative newcomer Derrick Edwards 56 to 44 percent.  Political analyst John Couvillion told public radio WRKF in Baton Rouge that  voter turnout clearly affected  Schroeder’s  margin  of  victory.   As to any future voting predictions.  Analyst Couvillion advises  against reading too much into this analysis, saying that with the low-turnout hovering at 10 percent,  even the slightest changes for any reason can have an oversized impact.

Derrick Edwards (D)
