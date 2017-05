Airs Friday, May 5, 2017, at 9 p.m. It might have taken a while but Van Morrison never gave up on his idea to sing duets with some of his favorite artists. Once it got rolling, the singers came to Van, including such luminaries as Mavis Staples, Michal Buble, Joss Stone, Taj Mahal, Bobby Womack, Mark Knopfler and more. In this special we hear from Van on how he chose the songs from such a vast catalog and re-worked them for duets vocals and we'll hear lots of these duets as well.