Transcript And Analysis: Trump Press Conference On Labor Secretary, Russia

By editor 31 minutes ago
  • U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Mark Wilson / Getty Images

President Trump began his press conference Thursday afternoon announcing his new nominee for labor secretary, R. Alexander Acosta. He went on to answer questions and discussed a range of topics, including the recent resignation of Michael Flynn as national security adviser and U.S. relations with Russia and said there would be a new executive action coming next week related to his embattled travel ban.

Journalists across NPR have annotated his remarks.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.