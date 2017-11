Airs Wednesday, November 22, at 11 a.m. Join Alison Young and premier men's vocal ensemble Cantus for a conversation about Thanksgiving music and food, and sitting down with those we love and to celebrate the blessings in our lives. Listeners will enjoy a variety of performances by Cantus, including "We Gather Together," "The 23rd Psalm," "Brothers, Sing On!" and "Wanting Memories."