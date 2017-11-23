Thanksgiving 2017 Specials

Thanksgiving with Cantus - Airs Wednesday, November 22, at 11 a.m.

Join Alison Young and premier men's vocal ensemble Cantus for a conversation about Thanksgiving music and food, and sitting down with those we love and to celebrate the blessings in our lives. Listeners will enjoy a variety of performances by Cantus, including "We Gather Together," "The 23rd Psalm," "Brothers, Sing On!" and "Wanting Memories."

Giving Thanks to Music - Airs Wednesday, November 22, at 1 p.m.

Music holds a special meaning. Sometimes it marks a momentous time in one’s life, or recalls a deep-seated emotion that stirs us to our core. And sometimes it changes our lives in a profound way. In the 2017 edition of Giving Thanks to Music, five especially distinguished creative figures have been invited to choose a favorite composition that illustrates the profound value that classical music has had for them in their lives. As these outstanding people from the worlds of opera, cultural and political journalism, ballet and instrumental and orchestral music reveal their experiences, they and we give thanks for the music that has enriched their and our world. Guests in the 2017 edition of Giving Thanks to Music are::

• Opera singer and four-time GRAMMY® -winner Marilyn Horne

• Anchor and Executive Producer of the Peabody Award-winning news and cultural affairs radio program Latino USA, Maria Hinojosa

• Dancer and choreographer Jessica Lang

• Principal Clarinet of the New York Philharmonic Anthony McGill

• Avery Fisher Career Grant-winning flutist Demarre McGill

This program reveals how classical music inspires the souls of acclaimed people from a very wide range of different backgrounds. As well as the legendary mezzo-soprano Marilyn Horne and top international instrumentalists Anthony and Demarre McGill, award winning dancer/choreographer and artistic director Jessica Lang and multi award winning journalist Maria Hinojosa tell us about musical works that have powerfully affected them. Musical selections include Bach’s B Minor Mass, Samuel Barber’s Knoxville Summer of 1915, Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 15 Opus 132, Schumann’s Dichterliebe and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

The Splendid Table's Turkey Confidential - Airs Thursday, November 23, from 11 a.m.

Thanksgiving is full of high expectations, a huge menu and a house full of guests – which can make for a stressful day or two in the kitchen. That's why holiday hosts, kitchen helpers and dinner guests alike tune into The Splendid Table's "Turkey Confidential" on the biggest cooking day of the year. This year offers double the fun, with co-hosts Lynne Rossetto Kasper and Francis Lam. They'll tag-team listener calls, and talk about their favorite Thanksgiving dishes and memories with guests Lidia Bastianich, Marcus Samuelsson, and Amy Sedaris. This will be Lynne's last "Turkey Confidential," as she retires in December, and turns over the reins to Francis in 2018.

Giving Thanks: Celebration of Fall, Food, & Gratitude - Airs Thursday, November 23, at 1 p.m.

"Giving Thanks" offers a contemporary celebration of gratitude, with classical music and stories of Thanksgiving. This year's special guests include world-famous chef Jacques Pepin, and his 13-year-old granddaughter, Shorey, with whom he co-authored his most recent book, "A Grandfather's Lessons"; Francis Lam, new host of The Splendid Table, with his recent, James Beard Award-winning Thanksgiving essay about immigrants.

"Giving Thanks" is new for 2017, but continues a tradition shared by 300 APM stations: a spellbinding story from actor Charles Laughton, giving thanks for art that connects us all to the creative spirit. The original, two-hour version maintains the high proportion of music. The one-hour version is designed for news and talk formats.

Every Good Thing - Airs Thursday, November 23, from 8 p.m.

Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special - Airs Thursday, November 23, from 9 p.m.

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more! Hosted by NPR Music frenemies Bob Boilen and Stephen Thompson.

