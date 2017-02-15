Related Programs: 
Texas Supreme Court Comes To LeTourneau University

TEXAS SUPREME COURT- Nine justices will hear two oral arguments Thursday in the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University in Longview, TX.
Credit Courtesy: Texas Supreme Court

HERE COME THE JUDGES - The Texas Supreme court is coming to Longview Thursday.  It’s all part of Free community education outreach for Texans to see the high court in action as nine justices will hear oral arguments from two cases in the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University.  The event is part of a community education outreach on behalf the court to allow citizens a chance to attend the court in session and experience the legal process.  The event is free to the public and for more information:  http://greggcountybar.com

LeTOURNEAU UNIVERSITY - The Belcher Center will be the scene for the Texas Supreme Court when it convenes Thursday, February 15th.
Credit Courtesy: LeTourneau University

