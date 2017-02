OUTLINING PRIORITIES: Governor Greg Abbott today delivered his State of the State address where he outlined his emergency items and priorities for the 85th legislative session. The Governor named four emergency items in his address to lawmakers, including: reforming Child Protective Services, banning sanctuary cities, implementing meaningful ethics reforms and passing a resolution calling for a Convention of States.

