Airs Thursday, November 23, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Thanksgiving is full of high expectations, a huge menu and a house full of guests – which can make for a stressful day or two in the kitchen. That's why holiday hosts, kitchen helpers and dinner guests alike tune into The Splendid Table's "Turkey Confidential" on the biggest cooking day of the year. This year offers double the fun, with co-hosts Lynne Rossetto Kasper and Francis Lam. They'll tag-team listener calls, and talk about their favorite Thanksgiving dishes and memories with guests Lidia Bastianich, Marcus Samuelsson, and Amy Sedaris. This will be Lynne's last "Turkey Confidential," as she retires in December, and turns over the reins to Francis in 2018.