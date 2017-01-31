Related Programs: 
Shreveport Surgeons Remove Rare Facial Tumor From Brazilian Child

  • RARE FACIAL TUMOR- Melyssa Delgado Braga, a three-year-old girl from San Paulo, Brazil came to Shreveport, LA with her family to seek treatment for a rare facial tumor.
DR. CELSO PALMIERI, Assistant Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at LSU Health Shreveport.
HOPING FOR A CURE - Melyssa Delgado Braga, age three from San Paulo, Brazil had a rare facial tumor and her family sought help.  Her story appeared on a Brazilian news website that caught the attention of another Brazilian,  Dr. Celso Palmieri, assistant professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at LSU Health Shreveport.  He sent a pic of the website image to Dr. G.E. Ghali, department chairman and chancellor of the medical school at LSU-HSC / Shreveport who enlisted help from Willis-Knighton Health System to treat Melyssa last December.

AFTER SURGERY - Melyssa is seen here along with her mother recovering from her surgery which doctors have termed a success.
DR. G. E. GHALI, Dept. Chairman / Chancellor-Medical School LSU-HSC / Shreveport, LA
