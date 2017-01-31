Shreveport Surgeons Remove Rare Facial Tumor From Brazilian Child

HOPING FOR A CURE - Melyssa Delgado Braga, age three from San Paulo, Brazil had a rare facial tumor and her family sought help. Her story appeared on a Brazilian news website that caught the attention of another Brazilian, Dr. Celso Palmieri, assistant professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at LSU Health Shreveport. He sent a pic of the website image to Dr. G.E. Ghali, department chairman and chancellor of the medical school at LSU-HSC / Shreveport who enlisted help from Willis-Knighton Health System to treat Melyssa last December.

LIFE-SAVING SURGERY- Doctors from LSU Health and Willis Knighton Health System combined efforts to help a 3-year old girl who had a large facial tumor taking over her face.