Related Programs: Shreveport House ConcertsSpecial Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs Shreveport House Concert Series: The Laws By Alan Dyson - Host of Shreveport House Concerts • ago Related Programs: Shreveport House ConcertsSpecial Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs TweetShareGoogle+Email The Laws Press Image / Shreveport House Concert Series Airs Thursday, May 4, at 8 p.m. From the Shreveport House Concert series we present The Laws. in concert from the archives. Tags: Shreveport House Concert SeriesThe LawsAlan DysonTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.