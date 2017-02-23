Related Programs: The Shadow FilesSpecial Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs Shadow Files: The Mystery Behind "Escape From Alcatraz" By Dr. Cheryl White • 2 hours ago Related Programs: The Shadow FilesSpecial Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs TweetShareGoogle+Email Alcatraz Island and lighthouse in San Francisco Bay, California, at sunset. Centpacrr / This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 License. Listen Listening... / 4:30 Shadow Files: The Mystery Behind "Escape From Alcatraz" Dr. Cheryl White Credit Press Image / Dr. Cheryl White Airs Thursday, February 24, 2017, at 7:45 a.m. This week Commentator Dr. Cheryl White looks at the historic reality behind "Escape From Alcatraz" Tags: Shadow FilesDr. Cheryl WhiteAlcatrazEscape From AlcatrazTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.