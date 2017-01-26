Related Programs: 
The Shadow Files
Shadow Files: The Mad Monk, Grigori Rasputin

Dr. Cheryl White
Credit Press Image / Dr. Cheryl White

Airs Thursday, January 26, 2017, at 7:45 a.m. This week Commentator Dr. Cheryl White takes us to Siberia and the beginnings of the Mad Monk, Grigori Rasputin.

