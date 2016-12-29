Related Programs: The Shadow FilesSpecial Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs Shadow Files: The Flying Dutchman By Dr. Cheryl White • 3 hours ago Related Programs: The Shadow FilesSpecial Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs TweetShareGoogle+Email The Flying Dutchman Albert Pinkham Ryder / This image is in the public domain in the United States. Listen Listening... / 4:30 Shadow Files: The Flying Dutchman - 122916 Dr. Cheryl White Credit Press Image / Dr. Cheryl White Airs Thursday, December 22, at 7:45 a.m. This week Commentator Dr. Cheryl White takes us to sea in search of the Flying Dutchman Tags: Shadow Files.Dr. Cheryl WhiteFlying DutchmanTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.