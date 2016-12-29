Related Programs: 
The Shadow Files
Special Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs

Shadow Files: The Flying Dutchman

By 3 hours ago
Related Programs: 
The Shadow Files
Special Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs
  • Smithsonian American Art Museum
    The Flying Dutchman
    Albert Pinkham Ryder / This image is in the public domain in the United States.

Dr. Cheryl White
Credit Press Image / Dr. Cheryl White

Airs Thursday, December 22, at 7:45 a.m. This week Commentator Dr. Cheryl White takes us to sea in search of the Flying Dutchman

Tags: 
Shadow Files.
Dr. Cheryl White
Flying Dutchman