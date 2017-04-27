Related Programs: 
Shadow Files: The Abandoned Ellerbe Road School

Dr. Cheryl White
Credit Press Image / Dr. Cheryl White

Airs Thursday. June 9, at 7:45 a.m. Dr. Cheryl White takes down Ellerbe Road to the legend of the Ellerbe Road School, AKA George Washington Carver High School. 

