PROPOSAL TO REPLACE AFFORDABLE CARE ACT: Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Susan Collins of Maine unveiled a bill that they are describing as an "Obamacare replacement plan." The senators say promising the proposal would give more power to the states on health care policy, increase access to affordable insurance and help cover millions of Americans who are currently uninsured. The core of their proposal is that any state that likes Obamacare can keep it.

