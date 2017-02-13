SAU Community Gardens To Combat Food Deserts

PREVENTING FOOD DESERTS - Southern Arkansas University's Agriculture Department has developed a community garden where anyone can come and grow their own produce. The program begins its second year this spring and was an outgrowth of a plant sciences program to give students an experiential learning component to the degree program. Extra acreage was set aside for a community outreach and has received a $25,000 WalMart foundation grant to purchase equipment to help maintain the garden. For more information, contact Dr. Jeff Miller, SAU Agriculture Department at (870)-235-4350.

COMMUNITY GARDEN IN MAGNOLIA, AR-The Agriculture department at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia is in its second year of offering a community garden to the public.