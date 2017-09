Airs Monday, September 18, 2017, at 1 p.m. The San Francisco Symphony continues its season of broadcast concerts this week when baritone Thomas Hampson joins conductor Michael Tilson Thomas for three works by Stravinsky, including his Divertimento, the Circus Polka, and the complete score to the ballet Petrushka, and the concert opens with his Scènes de ballet. Also on this concert, music by John Adams and his work "The Wound Dresser."