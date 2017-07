Airs Monday, July 17, 2017, at 1 p.m. The San Francisco Symphony continues its season of broadcast concerts as Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas is joined by soprano Susanna Phillips for Samuel Barber's Knoxville: Summer of 1915, Opus 24. The concert will open with Dispatches by Ted Herne and we'll also feature the Pathétique symphony by Tchaikovsky and the Symphony No. 7 by Sibelius.