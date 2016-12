Airs Monday, January 2, 2017 , at 1 p.m. This week on the next concert by the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra pianist Peter Serkin takes the stage for a performance of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 19 in F major. Herbert Blomstedt will conduct this concert which also features the Symphony No. 2 in D major, Opus 43 by Silebius and the concert concludes with an archival performance of Serenade for Strings, Opus 48 by Tchaikovsky featuring Michael Tilson Thomas as conductor.