San Francisco Symphony Orchestra: Pictures at an Exhibition

Airs Monday, February 20, 2017, at 1 p.m. This week on the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutroit will lead the orchestra in Music by Stravinsky to open with a performance of the Jeu de cartes. Then cellist Gautier Capuçon will join maestro Dutroit for Elagar's Cello Concerto in E minor, Opus 85, and the concert will conclude with Ravles' orchestration of Pictures at an Exhibition by Mussorgsky. And from the archives we'll also hear music director Michael Tilson Thomas lead the orchestra in the Leonore Overture by Beethoven.