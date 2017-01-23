San Francisco Symphony Orchestra: Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat major, K.271, Jeunehomme

Airs Monday, January 23, 2017, at 1 p.m. On this week's broadcast concert by the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, Pablo Heras-Casado will take the podium, joined by pianist Igor Levit for Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat major, K.271. Haydn's Symphony No. 44 in E minor will open the concert and we'll also hear Debussy's Prelude à L'Après-midi d'un faune and the Symphony in Three Movements by Stravinsky. Then from the archives Michael Tilson Thomas will lead the orchestra in the Symphony No. 7 by Sibelius from 2007.