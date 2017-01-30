San Francisco Symphony Orchestra: Ma Mère l’Oye Suite & The Firebird

Airs Monday, January 30, 2017, at 1 p.m. This week on the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra Esa-Pekka Salonen takes the podium to lead the orchestra in two great 20th century masterpieces, opening with Maurice Ravel's Ma Mère l’Oye Suite and closing with the Complete score to the Firebird by Igor Stravinsky. In between we'll hear Esa-Pekka Salonen own work entitled Nyx and to fill our our program from the archives well hear Michael Tilson Thomas lead the orchestra in the Symphony No. 34 in C major by Mozart.