San Francisco Symphony Orchestra: Joshua Bell in Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D.

Airs Monday, January 9, 2017 , at 1 p.m. On this week's broadcast concert by the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado will take the podium, joined by violinist Joshua Bell for a performance of the Violin Concerto in D major by Tchaikovsky in a concert that opens with two Chamber Symphonies, the Chamber Symphony by John Adams and the Chamber Symphony No. 1 by Schoenberg. The program also features music director Michael Tilson Thomas leading the orchestra in the Suite from A Quiet Place by Leonard Bernstein.