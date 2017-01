Airs Monday, January 9, 2017 , at 1 p.m. On this week's broadcast concert by the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter will join maestro Michael Tilson Thomas on stage for the Violin Concerto in D major by Brahms on a program that also features Schumann's Symphony No. 1 in B-flat major, J.S. Bach's Orchestral Suite No. 2 in B minor, and the concert opens with new music by J. L. Adams and a piece titled The Light that Fills the World.