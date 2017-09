Airs Monday, September 11, 2017, at 1 p.m. The San Francisco Symphony continues its season of broadcast concerts this week when mezzo-soprano Susan Graham joins maestro Michael Tilson Thomas for two works by Berlioz; his La Mort de Cléopâtre and "L'Île inconnue," from Les Nuits d'été, Opus 7, no.6. The concert opens Brahms and his Variations on a Theme by Haydn, and we'll hear the Symphony No. 4 in D minor by Schumann and the concert concludes with the Serenade in A major No. 2 by Brahms.