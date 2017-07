Airs Monday, July 10, 2017, at 1 p.m. Join the San Francisco Symphony for a brand new season as Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas is joined by pianist Daniil Trifonov for the Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor by Chopin on a concert that opens with Ravel's Menuet antique, and also features Rossini's Overture to La scala di seta and Roman Festivals by Respighi. The concert concludes with Also Sprach Zarathustra by Richard Strauss.