The Rose Ensemble: Christmas in Baroque Malta

Airs Thursday, December 22, at 1 p.m. The Rose Ensemble’s celestial voices team up with a Baroque band to present this unique seasonal program of glorious 17th-century music from Italy, preserved in the Cathedral archives on the Island of Malta, and now being heard for the first time in hundreds of years.

Imagine the splendor of the great Baroque churches of Venice and Rome, resounding with choral music as opulent and ornate as the buildings themselves. Now imagine that same music lost forever in Italy but miraculously preserved for centuries on the Island of Malta. The Rose Ensemble takes us on a fascinating journey to celebrate these musical treasures in a seasonal program featuring lush harmonies, prophetic poetry, a tender lullaby, and shepherds’ songs bursting with exaltation. Joined by a band of period instruments the voices of The Rose Ensemble invite us to spend Christmas in Malta, and welcome the season with Baroque majesty and joy!

Performance recorded at The Basilica of Saint Mary, Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 19, 2015.

Performers:

Jordan Sramek, Founder/Artistic Director

Bethany Battafarano, Elaine Lachica, Kim Sueoka (soprano)

Alyssa Anderson, Clara Osowski, Andrew Rader (alto)

Andrew Kane, Nickolas Karageorgiou, Jordan Sramek (tenor)

Mark Dietrich, Jake Endres, Peter Tuff (bass)

Lindsey Bordner, Ginna Watson (Baroque violin)

Josh Schwalbach (viola da gamba)

Paula Fagerberg (Italian-Baroque triple harp)

Charles Weaver (theorbo)

Program to include:

Anon., 17th c.: Kyrie and Gloria from Messa Pastorale

Anon., 18th c.: Primo Tempore from Tre Lezioni per il Primo Notturno

Anon., 17th c.: Jesu Redemptor Omnium

Anon., 17th c.: Eia Pastores Surgite

Anon., 17th c.: O Magnum Mysterium from Responsorii Pastorali in nocte Nativitatis

Takach: Il-presepju tal-Milied (The Christmas Cradle) Don Giuseppe

Balzano (attr.): Dormi, dormi, O gran bambino

Anon., 17th c.: Sancta et immaculata and Beata Viscera from Responsorii

Pastorali in nocte Nativitatis

Anon., 17th c.: Magnificat