The Response: America’s Story from the BBC

Airs Sunday, January 29, 2017, at 6 p.m. In a partnership between the BBC and American Public Media, The Response – America’s Story seeks your unique stories about the lives you lead and your hopes for the future under the new U.S. presidency. Told in your own words, recorded on a smart phone and sent to the BBC, the series “The Response - America’s Story”, is a chance for Americans to share realities and reflections with the world, and for people around the world to tell the stories they want Americans to hear at this pivotal moment.