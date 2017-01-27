Red River Radio Spotlight: Shreveport Symphony presents the Wideman Piano Competition Finals

Aired Friday, January 27, 2017, at 11 a.m. Kermit Poling spoke with Alison Chiang, Tzu-Yin Huang, and Chloe Zhang who will all be featured on stage this Saturday night at 7:30 in Riverview Theater as the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra features the Wideman Piano Competition Finals. Works to be performed are Brahm's Concerto No. 1 in D minor; Barber's Piano Concerto; and Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor. For full details and ticket information visit. Shreveport Symphony Orchestra online or call 318-227-8863.