Red River Radio Spotlight: River City Repertoire Theater Presents "ANN"

Red River Radio Spotlight: River City Repertory Theater Presents "ANN" 020817

Airs Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at 11 a.m. Bill Beckett spoke with Libby Villari who stars in this show and Patric McWilliams who directs ANN, a One Woman play about the life of Ann Richards, the legendary late Governor of Texas. This new production by River City Repertoire Theater opens Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 7:30 p.m., at the Engine Room in Shreveport Regional Arts Council's Art Station, with additional performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 7:30 along with a matinee performance this Saturday at 2 p.m. For more info visit online River City Repertoire Theater or call 318-868-5888.