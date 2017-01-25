Red River Radio Spotlight: India Nights 2017 Nritya Arpan, Indian Classical dance - 012517

Airs Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at 11 a.m. Bill Beckett spoke with Dr. Sanjay Menon. He is he Director of the Indian Studies Program and an Associate Professor of Management and Marketing at LSUS. He spoke with about India Night 2017 will take place at the LSUS University Center, on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 5:30 pm. For complete details you can visit the India Studies Program online or call 318-797-5257.

Description: Nritya Arpan, A Kathak Repertoire: Indian Classical dance `Kathak' presentation with live music accompaniment. The grace, beauty and techniques of traditional and contemporary Kathak will be seen with fast footwork, graceful pirouettes, formations and the vibrant interaction with the musicians. Program includes appetizers, drinks, and a delicious Indian dinner!