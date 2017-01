Airs Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at 11 a.m. Bill Beckett spoke with Susie Lower, co-chair of the Schmidbauer Committee, about The George & Peggy Schmidbauer Young Artist Competition, celebrating its 10th year. The concert takes place Saturday, January 28, on the campus of Stephen F. Austin State University. For complete details you can visit online www.schmidbauercompetition.org or call 936-468-3885.