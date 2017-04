Airs Thursday, April 27, 2017, at 11 a.m. Bill Beckett speaks with Chris Allen, a double bass artists with the Shreveport Summer Music Festival, about their fifth annual Louisiana Jazz Camp which will take place the weeks of June 19 through June 24. Early Bird registration ends Wednesday, May 10. You can learn more by going to Shreveport Summer Music Festival or call 318-626-7996.