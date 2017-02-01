Red River Radio Spotlight: Clementine Hunter's World - 020117

Airs Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at 11 a.m. Kermit Poling spoke to Director Art Shiver along with producers Anne Gremillion and John Gale, about "Clementine Hunter's World," a new documentary chronicling the life, art, and impact of this icon of Louisiana Art. As the civil rights protests of the 1950s were beginning to jolt America, self-taught African American artist, Clementine Hunter quietly painted a visual diary of plantation life in Melrose, Louisiana – unaware her painted images would in time become portals illuminating the racial divide on the other side of the 20th century plantation fence. A question and answer session with filmmakers and community leaders following screenings. The screening opens Thursday, February 2, with showings at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For details visit the Robinson Film Center or call 318-459-4122. That's 318-459-4122.