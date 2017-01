Aired Friday, January 13, 2017, at 11 a.m. Bill Beckett spoke with Conductor is John Caputo, who is also director of the Austin TX Brass Band along with Craig Pratt, music minister at Kings Highway Christian Church, about a Brass Band concert that will take place this Sunday, January 15, at 3 pm, at Kings Highway Christian Church. For more information you can call 318-676-8958.

