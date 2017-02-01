Red River Radio Spotlight: The Altruist at Marjorie Lyons Playhouse - 020117

Airs Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at 11 noon. Bill Beckett spoke with John LaCosta who directs this production, along with Caroline Dopson who plays Sydney, and Christian Roberson who plays Lance in this show. They joined Bill in the Noel Foundation studios to discuss their production of 'The Altruist' by Nicky Silver, which opens this Thursday night, February 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Marjorie Lyons Playhouse. Addition show times include Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 pm, and a Sunday Matinee at 2 p.m. For details visit the Marjorie Lyons Playhouse online or call at 318-869-5242. That’s 318-869-5242.