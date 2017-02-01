Related Program: 
Red River Radio Spotlight: The Altruist at Marjorie Lyons Playhouse

  • Cast of The Altruist
    Kate Hughes / Marjorie Lyons Playhouse

Airs Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at 11 noon. Bill Beckett spoke with John LaCosta who directs this production, along with Caroline Dopson  who plays Sydney, and Christian Roberson who plays Lance in this show. They joined Bill in the Noel Foundation studios to discuss their production of 'The Altruist' by Nicky Silver, which opens this Thursday night, February 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Marjorie Lyons Playhouse. Addition show times include Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 pm, and a Sunday Matinee at 2 p.m. For details visit the Marjorie Lyons Playhouse online or call at 318-869-5242. That’s 318-869-5242.

Cast Of The Altruist
Credit Kate Hughes / Marjorie Lyons Playhouse

