Red River Radio Spotlight: 38th Annual Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival - 071217

Airs Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at 11 a.m. Bill Beckett talks with Shane Rasmussen, the Director for the Louisiana Folklife Center and an Assistant Professor of English at Northwestern State University about the 38th Annual Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival, which takes place Friday & Saturday, July 14 - 15, 2017, in the Praether Coliseum on the Campus of Northwestern State University. For information about the festival, artists, and exhibits visit online The Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival or call (318) 357-4332.