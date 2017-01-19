Related Programs: Local News From Red River RadioSpecial Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs Red River Radio Local Newscast - Jan. 19, 2017 - 6a.m. By Chuck Smith • 24 minutes ago Related Programs: Local News From Red River RadioSpecial Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 3:29 Red River Radio Local Newscast - Jan. 19, 2017 - 6a.m. Tags: Red River Radio 6am Local NewscastChuck Smith Red River Radio NewsTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.