Opera Southwest: Gioacchino Rossini's Tancredi

American Opera Series 2017
Airs Saturday, November 11, 2017, at 12 noon. The American Opera Series from WFMT continues with Opera Southwest and a production of Gioacchino Rossini's Tancredi starring Heather Johnson as Tancredi, Lindsay Ohse as Amenaide, Heath Huberg as Argirio, Matthew Curran as Orbazzano, Madelyn Wanner as Isaura, and Chelsea Duval-Major as Roggiero. Stage direction provided by David Bartholemew with Kristin Ditlow as chorus master and the Opera Southwest Orchestra and Chorus are under the direction of Anthony Barrese.

