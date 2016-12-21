Airs Wednesday, December 21, at 11 p.m. Hosted by Branford Marsalis, and with music, song and dialogue, “Occasional Shivers” tells the story of two young lovers who meet at a pair of Christmas parties in 1960s Manhattan. The music is new, but sounds straight up torch song, written in the tradition of the Great American Songbook. Millie Maguire, Marshall Crenshaw, Don Dixon, Django Haskins and Skylar Gudasz are joined by jazz greats Scott Sawyer, Bill Frisell and an all-star cast for what is sure to become the next sentimental holiday classic.

"Occasional Shivers" is produced by Chris Stamey and WUNC and is distributed by APM.