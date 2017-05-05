Related Program: 
Notes On Spring: A Seasonal Music Special

  • Butterfly
    Butterfly
    Press Image by L. Warren / Image by: ©Copyright L. Warren 2010 - Used by Permission

Airs Friday, May 5, 2017, at 1 p.m. An assuring hour of music and information about the promising resurgence of spring, including rare facts about the featured music and the reasons for springtime warming and rain.

A wide variety of unique vocal and instrumental performances by Mannheim Steamroller, Joni Mitchell, the London Symphony & Cambridge Singers, Jim Stafford, Timothy Seaman, Barbra Streisand, Richard Burmer, Julie Andrews, The Slovak Philharmonic, Andrea McCardle, Steven Isserlis with Michael Tilson Thomas and Dudley Moore, William Tabbert, Stan Kenton, and John Denver.

