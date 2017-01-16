Related Programs: 
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: The Right Man for the Time & A Tribute to Jackie Robinson

  • Jackie Robinson of the Brooklyn Dodgers, posed and ready to swing
    Photo by Bob Sandberg, Look photographer

Airs Monday, January 16, 2017 at 9 p.m. Join the renowned Mormon Tabernacle Choir for a Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Jackie Robinson, both of whom were the Right Men for the Time. The choir will feature a music tribute to both men with selection including, Little David, Play on Your Harp, Every Time I Feel the Spirit, Down to the River to Pray, The Right Man for the Time, As the Dew from Heaven Distilling. In our tribute to Jackie Robinson, Pam Laws joins the choir for I'm Running On; Precious Lord, Take My Hand; and Sometimes I feel Like a Motherless Child. Also on this part we'll hear Deep River, The Gospel Train, The Battle of Jericho, and God be With You 'Till We Meet Again.

