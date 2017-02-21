Michelle Obama: Black Like Me from the BBC

Airs Monday, February, 27, 2017, at 8 p.m. Valley Fontaine argues that part of the reason Michelle Obama is so important to black women around the world is as a counterblast to what's described as "shade-ism" - discrimination on the basis of the darkness of skin color. Michelle Obama, it's argued, is seen as a near-unique figure in contemporary America, as a black woman married to a prominent black man of a skin shade lighter than her own. Within the black community, both in the U.S. and elsewhere, that matters – especially to women.