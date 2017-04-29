The Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer

Airs Saturday, April 29, 2017, at 12 noon. The 2016-17 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Der Fliegende Holländer – The Flying Dutchman – the first Wagner opera that future Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin is conducting with the company. The opera, which has not been heard on a live Saturday broadcast since 2000, features baritone Michael Volle as the Dutchman, the ghostly sailor damned to sail the seas in search of the love that will set him free. Soprano Amber Wagner sings the role of Senta, who offers him redemption, and American tenor AJ Glueckert makes his Met debut this season as the huntsman Erik. The cast also features Dolora Zajick as Senta’s nurse Mary, Ben Bliss as the Steersman, and Franz-Josef Selig as Senta’s father Daland. Der Fliegende Holländer will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 29.