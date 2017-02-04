The Metropolitan Opera: Verdi’s Rigoletto

Airs Saturday, February 4, at 12 noon. The 2016-17 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a revival of Verdi’s Rigoletto. Italian conductor Pier Giorgio Morandi makes his network broadcast debut leading baritone Željko Lučić in the title role opposite soprano Olga Peretyatko as Gilda and tenor Stephen Costello as the Duke. The broadcast also stars Oksana Volkova as Maddalena and Andrea Mastroni in his network broadcast debut as Sparafucile. Rigoletto will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, February 4.