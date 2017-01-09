The Metropolitan Opera: Puccini’s La Bohème

Airs Saturday, January 14, at 12 noon: The 2016-17 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Puccini’s La Bohème, the most-performed opera in the company’s history, starring Ailyn Pérez as Mimì, Michael Fabiano as Rodolfo, Susanna Phillips as Musetta, and Alessio Arduini as Marcello. Carlo Rizzi leads the cast which also features Alexey Lavrov in the role of Schaunard, Christian Van Horn as Colline, and Paul Plishka as Benoit/Alcindoro. La Bohème will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, January 14.