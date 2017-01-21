The Metropolitan Opera: Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette

Airs Saturday, January 21, at 12 noon. The 2016-17 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Gounod’s adaptation of the Shakespeare classic, Roméo et Juliette, starring soprano Diana Damrau as Juliette, opposite tenor Vittorio Grigolo as Roméo. Gianandrea Noseda conducts, in Bartlett Sher’s new production which also features Virginie Verrez as Stéphano, Elliot Madore as Mercutio, and Mikhail Petrenko as Frère Laurent. Roméo et Juliette will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, January 21