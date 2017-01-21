Related Programs: 
Metropolitan Opera 2016-17 Season
Special Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs

The Metropolitan Opera: Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette

Related Programs: 
Metropolitan Opera 2016-17 Season
Special Programs: Upcoming Community and Cultural Programs
  • Vittorio Grigolo as Roméo and Diana Damrau as Juliette in Gounod's Roméo et Juliette
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    Vittorio Grigolo as Roméo and Diana Damrau as Juliette in Gounod's Roméo et Juliette
    Ken Howard / Metropolitan Opera
  • Elliot Madore as Mercutio and Vittorio Grigolo as Roméo in Gounod's Roméo et Juliette
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    Elliot Madore as Mercutio and Vittorio Grigolo as Roméo in Gounod's Roméo et Juliette
    Ken Howard / Metropolitan Opera
  • Diana Damrau as Juliette in Gounod's Roméo et Juliette
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    Diana Damrau as Juliette in Gounod's Roméo et Juliette
    Ken Howard / Metropolitan Opera
  • A scene from Bartlett Sher's new production of Gounod's Roméo et Juliette
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    A scene from Bartlett Sher's new production of Gounod's Roméo et Juliette
    Ken Howard / Metropolitan Opera

Airs Saturday, January 21, at 12 noon. The 2016-17 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with Gounod’s adaptation of the Shakespeare classic, Roméo et Juliette, starring soprano Diana Damrau as Juliette, opposite tenor Vittorio Grigolo as Roméo. Gianandrea Noseda conducts, in Bartlett Sher’s new production which also features Virginie Verrez as Stéphano, Elliot Madore as Mercutio, and Mikhail Petrenko as Frère Laurent. Roméo et Juliette will be heard live over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, January 21

Tags: 
Metropolitan Opera
Gounod
Roméo et Juliette
Diana Damrau
Vittorio Grigolo
Gianandrea Noseda
Virginie Verrez
Elliot Madore
Mikhail Petrenko